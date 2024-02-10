I-80 closed from both directions, multiple ambulances, Life Flight en route

SALT LAKE CITY — Both directions of I-80 have been closed due to an incident, multiple ambulances and a Life Flight helicopter were en route.

Crash

Both Directions 5600 S at I-80 Fwy Salt Lake Co.

Est. Clearance Time: 11:30 PM

For updates: https://t.co/jaVMw7e9Jm — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) February 10, 2024

It appears a car on the side of the road is being efforted by several crews on the scene, multiple ambulances can be seen in westbound traffic as the helicopter lands on the eastbound side of I-80.

The cause of the incident is not confirmed at this time.