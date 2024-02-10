Watch Now
I-80 closed from both directions, multiple ambulances, Life Flight en route
FOX 13 News
Posted at 10:06 PM, Feb 09, 2024
SALT LAKE CITY — Both directions of I-80 have been closed due to an incident, multiple ambulances and a Life Flight helicopter were en route.

It appears a car on the side of the road is being efforted by several crews on the scene, multiple ambulances can be seen in westbound traffic as the helicopter lands on the eastbound side of I-80.

The cause of the incident is not confirmed at this time.

