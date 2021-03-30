I-84 near Morgan closed due to semi tanker truck rollover

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah — Interstate 84 was closed near Morgan Tuesday morning after a semi tractor trailer rolled.
The truck is hauling a flammable solid, and it is expected to take some time before the accident is cleared and the freeway reopens.
The accident happened just before 6 a.m.
The freeway was closed in both directions, but eastbound lanes opened back up around 7:40 a.m.
Westbound lanes are expected to remain closed until around 9:30 a.m.
No injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.