I-84 near Morgan closed due to semi tanker truck rollover

UHP
Semi truck carrying a flammable solid rolled on I-84 near Morgan Tuesday morning.
CHEMICAL TANKER ROLLOVER
Posted at 8:40 AM, Mar 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-30 10:40:35-04

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah — Interstate 84 was closed near Morgan Tuesday morning after a semi tractor trailer rolled.

The truck is hauling a flammable solid, and it is expected to take some time before the accident is cleared and the freeway reopens.

The accident happened just before 6 a.m.

The freeway was closed in both directions, but eastbound lanes opened back up around 7:40 a.m.

Westbound lanes are expected to remain closed until around 9:30 a.m.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

