Ice climber injured at Bridal Veil Falls

PROVO CANYON, Utah — A 27-year-old man was injured Monday morning after a 40 foot fall at Bridal Veil Falls.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office says the man was climbing in the Upper Falls, east of Bridal Veil Falls.

The Falls are located in Provo Canyon off of US Highway 189.

Sgt. Cannon says early indications are that the man’s injuries do not appear to be life threatening.

This is a developing story. Fox 13 News has a crew on scene and this article will be updated as new information becomes available.

