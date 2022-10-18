Iconic Bountiful video store closing after nearly 40 years in business

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — There are not many stores left where Utahns can go and browse the aisles for the perfect DVD rental. Now, one iconic video store in Bountiful has announced they too cannot compete with digital movie services.

Top Hat Video announced Tuesday that the final day for rentals will be on December 31, 2022.

The Bountiful location has served the community for nearly 40 years, renting videos and serving as a place for people to bond over movies.

"We are very sad about this closing," a social media post from the company reads in part. "With there being so many ways to consume media digitally, physical media just can’t compete."

The company thanked the community for their friendship over the years.

"Your support and loyalty have meant the world to us," a social media post from the company reads in part. "We have always strived to sell you an experience, rather than the latest new release. Hopefully, many of you have felt that."

The store was known to have old classic movies, foreign films and other difficult-to-get titles that were not easily available online.

In 2021, FOX 13 News visited the video store to learn about how it was faring during the pandemic.

Customers at the time said they would go rent six to eight movies a week and looked forward to the community connection.

"There’s nothing better than recommending a movie and then having someone come back saying how much they enjoyed it, or not," the company said in a social media post. "The thrill of browsing or discovering some obscure film by chance and finding hidden gems, or merely talking to customers about their favorite movies are just a handful of things that will be missed."

Top Hat also thanked their customers and employees for their help in making the video store a success over the last four decades.