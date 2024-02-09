Iconic Ogden barbershop celebrates roots in Black History Month

OGDEN, Utah — We are celebrating Black History Month here at FOX13 by recognizing how Black Utahns have played a role in shaping our communities.

At the corner of Historic 25th Street and Lincoln Avenue in Ogden, tucked away in front of Union Station, and between restaurants and local stores, lies a piece of history.

"All you got to do is step outside that door and ask anybody about Willie Moore, and they'll have a story to tell you, I promise you,” said Frankie Ortega. He owns Moore's Barbershop.

In 1943, Willie Moore opened Moore’s barbershop. "He's been cutting hair, 60-70 years,” said Ortega. Moore became an icon in the black community.

"You know, everybody who's who would come in and just say, 'Hey, how are you doing, Mr. Moore?" said Ortega.

Moore passed away in 2019. About 15 years ago, he took Ortega under his wing. "He ain’t teach me nothing about cutting hair,” added Ortega. “He taught me about people and how to get along with people.”

10 years ago, Moore sold the business to Ortega, before moving to the East Coast where he had family.

"When I took it over, I decided, I said, 'Willie, I’ll buy it under one condition, and that’s that I can leave it as your name as a tribute to your legacy. I think 60—70 years is very important to this community, to you, and to all you’ve done. And all the impact you’ve done on people, including myself,” recalled Ortega.

About a year ago – Ortega grew the business and opened another location on 30th Street. He continues to keep Moore’s legacy alive. It’s a place he gets to continue cutting hair and tell stories about Moore, keeping his humor alive too.

"He’s my best friend,” said Ortega. “I can sit here all day and tell you stories about Willie."

Today, Moore’s Barbershop is one of the longest-running black-founded businesses in Ogden. "He allowed someone like me, to carry on that legacy. I’m not black, but he allowed me to carry it on,” added Ortega, as a testament to everything Moore stood for.

And is deeply missed. "Everybody loved him, it didn’t matter the color. They didn’t see color with Willie, never did. They just seen Willie and his heart and his generosity and his positivity.”

Ortega hopes to keep Moore's memory alive forever. "One day, I would also love to have a statue of Willie standing outside, standing there and cutting hair or something.”