FARMINGTON, Utah — Icy road conditions led to a crash involving at least 19 vehicles on Legacy Parkway Friday night.

The crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. on the overpass to I-15, according the Utah Highway Patrol officials.

Five people were taken to the hospital, but their conditions remain unknown. A number of other people at the scene also experienced minor injuries.

