Icy roads lead to back up in Provo Canyon

A snapshot from the UDOT Traffic Camera overlooking Provo Canyon Road at Alpine Scenic Highway
Posted at 9:17 AM, Jan 08, 2022
OREM, Utah — Icy road conditions have led to a mile-long back up on Provo Canyon Road, Utah Highway Patrol tells FOX 13 News.

According to a statement posted by Utah Highway Patrol on Twitter, only one lane is currently open on Provo Canyon Road heading towards Heber. A DWR officer was struck by passing traffic while he was outside of his vehicle, which was also struck.

UHP reports that the officer experienced only minor injuries. They also urge drivers to exercise caution if driving in the area.

This a developing story. FOX 13 News will provide updates as they are made available.

