Icy roads lead to back up in Provo Canyon

OREM, Utah — Icy road conditions have led to a mile-long back up on Provo Canyon Road, Utah Highway Patrol tells FOX 13 News.

According to a statement posted by Utah Highway Patrol on Twitter, only one lane is currently open on Provo Canyon Road heading towards Heber. A DWR officer was struck by passing traffic while he was outside of his vehicle, which was also struck.

UHP reports that the officer experienced only minor injuries. They also urge drivers to exercise caution if driving in the area.

Slick roads and ice in Provo Canyon at mile 13. Only one lane is open toward Heber City. A DWR officer was outside his vehicle when he and the vehicle was struck by passing traffic. The officer is fine with minor injuries. Please slow down and be careful in the area. pic.twitter.com/lav3Pn4ItH — Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) January 8, 2022

