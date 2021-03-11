Idaho House OKs bill allowing some workers to carry guns at school

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho House has approved a measure allowing certain school employees to carry concealed guns at school.

The House voted 52-18 on Thursday to approve the measure giving the OK to school workers with enhanced concealed-carry permits to bring weapons onto school grounds whether or not local school boards approve. Backers say the measure is needed to protect school children.

Backers also say bringing guns onto school grounds is protected under the Second Amendment. Opponents say the requirements for obtaining an enhanced concealed-carry permit are minimal and aren't rigorous enough to allow someone to carry a gun around children.

