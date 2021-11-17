Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Idaho sheriff takes leave of absence after accusations he threatened LDS youth group with gun

items.[0].image.alt
EastIdahoNews.com
Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland
craig-rowland.jpeg
Posted at 7:28 AM, Nov 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-17 09:34:50-05

BLACKFOOT, Idaho — A southeast Idaho sheriff has taken a leave of absence after accusations that he threatened a church youth group and its leader with a gun.

According to our news content sharing partners at East Idaho News, Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland allegedly threatened a group of young girls and a woman outside of his home last week.

The alleged incident happened Nov. 9 when The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Young Women’s group and their adult leader were leaving Thanksgiving thank-you notes at the homes of members in their congregation. Sometime around 7:30 p.m., the girls went to Rowland’s home and dropped off a note.

Shortly after the girls left the note, East Idaho News reported, Rowland came out of his house with a gun and made his way over to the car with the girls and their leader. He then allegedly pulled the woman out of the vehicle and made further threats, according to sources close to the investigation.

The woman and girls were eventually able to drive away and call 911.

No criminal charges have been filed, but the Idaho Attorney General’s Office said Rowland has taken a leave of absence and the incident is under investigation.

For more, visit East Idaho News.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere