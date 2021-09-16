IHC announces plan to merge with Colorado healthcare system

SALT LAKE CITY — Intermountain Healthcare (IHC) Utah’s largest employer, is planning to join forces with Colorado-based SCL Health to serve patients and communities in Utah, Idaho, Nevada, Colorado, Montana, and Kansas.

IHC is a not-for-profit healthcare system and already the largest healthcare provider in the Intermountain West of the country, providing services in Utah, Idaho, and Nevada and employing approximately 40,000 people.

Founded by the LDS Church, IHC is often looked to as a model for healthcare delivery because of its ability to deliver high-quality care at a cost below the national average.

After the merger, the combined system will employ more than 58,000 caregivers, operate 33 hospitals, and run 385 clinics across six states.

Currently, IHC and SCL Health provide services in bordering areas with no geographic overlap.

It's anticipated that the merged organization will be able to serve more vulnerable populations and provide greater access to quality, affordable healthcare.