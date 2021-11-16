IHC Primary Children's Hospital opens new ICU for infant care

SALT LAKE CITY — Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital has unveiled its new newborn ICU that will offer families needing highly-specialized intensive care for newborn babies a state-of-the-art environment to help these tiny patients survive and thrive.

It's the most highly specialized NICU in the Intermountain West, providing surgical services, critical care, and several pediatric specialists to treat infants with complex medical conditions.

The new space is double that of the original unit, providing room for parents to stay overnight.

This kind of care was critical to baby Sutton, born with spina bifida in Lander, Wyoming; Sutton was flown to Primary Children's immediately after birth for surgery and follow up specialty care.

“Our beautiful boy stayed in the Primary Children’s newborn ICU for 34 days, where he received outstanding care and met his favorite nurse, Sam Keirsey,” said Sutton’s mother, Amber.

“She also never let me miss a precious moment or time to celebrate Sutton’s milestones, even when I had to travel back and forth to Wyoming.”

Amber could view Sutton using "Angel Eye" technology, and check on him when he was sleeping, enjoying music, or receiving his first bath-time mohawk from nurse Sam.

The unit is part of the hospital's "Primary Promise" to create a model healthcare system for children and designed to serve children in a 400,000 square mile area encompassing Utah, Wyoming, Montana, Idaho, Nevada, and Alaska.

“The new newborn ICU provides state of the art technology and spaces to match the heroic care infants receive,” said said Katy Welkie, RN, MBA, chief executive officer of Primary Children’s Hospital and vice president of Intermountain Children’s Health.

Primary Children’s original newborn ICU opened in 1990.