Improved walkability at Salt Lake City Int'l Airport remains on schedule

SALT LAKE CITY — The new and improved Salt Lake City International Airport remain on scheduled with more dining and shopping options for travelers, but more important, a way to cut down on the long walk to B gates.

“Really excited,” said Lizzie Jensen. “I don’t like sweating when I have to walk to B gates. I do get my steps in, but I think it would be huge improvement for us not to have to do that.”

Some passengers, believe it or not, say the walk time isn’t too big of a problem.

“It’s not as bad as people say it is," claimed Carson Allen. "The only time I ever feel like it’s annoying is when I’m here with my kids and I have to carry one of them or push one of them.”

On Tuesday, officials announced 12 the dining and shopping options that are coming to the new area. offering new experiences for travelers when it opens along with five extra gates in 2024.

Jensen said she is looking forward to the additional options

“I’m in airports a lot, so having airports that you can kind of explore, have different things to do, makes a really big difference,” she said.

“About half of the passengers in this airport never walk through the front door, they are connecting so it’s important that we offer all of our passengers, locals and those who are connecting a wide range of opportunities for them as they are passing through the airport,” said Bill Wyatt, executive director, Salt Lake City Department of Airports.

Local businesses aren't being ignored as Cotopaxi, the Canyon, Sunday’s Best, Weller Book Works and Thirst are some of the locations being added.

“Bringing the local businesses, the things we love most about Salt Lake and having it here, which is really fun,” said Jensen.

Just seven years ago, Cisneros started Thirst when he was 19 years old, and said getting to open at the airport is something he never imagined.

“Everything about Thirst is becoming part of the community that we’re selling in, and so this is a huge step in that direction,“ said Ethan Cisneros. “One thing led to another, and ultimately we’re here, so we’re grateful for the opportunity.”