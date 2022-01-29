In-Depth: 60% of Utahns report anxiety symptoms, 50% report depression

Americans and Utahns report remarkably similar rates of depression.

This question asked people if, over the past few weeks, they have felt little interest or pleasure in doing things.

Let's break down that 50 percent reporting some depression. Most people report milder depression in the sense that it's not so frequent but still a regular feeling. But 20 percent of the U.S. and 21 percent of Utahns say they experience more than half the days or nearly every day.

Anxiety is even more commonly felt. Fifty-eight percent of Americans and 60 percent of Utahns report at least some recent anxiety, expressed at having felt nervous, anxious or on edge in the past two weeks.

Breaking down that 60 percent, 32 percent of Americans say they've felt it for several days. Utahns are somewhat more likely to express anxiety more than half the time or nearly every day.