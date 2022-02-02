In-Depth: Americans and Utahns quitting at record rates

SALT LAKE CITY — New numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics show that in December, 3.1 million more Americans chose to leave work rather than getting forced out. It's a trend in Utah too, showing that workers are comfortable aspiring to new jobs in the current market.

For the state, we don't have December numbers yet, but November demonstrates what our friends and neighbors are experiencing.

Each number here shows how many thousand more Utahns quit than were forced out. Easy to see November of 2021 at the far right outpaced every other November since 2001.

The numbers are a lot more dramatic nationally.