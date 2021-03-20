In-Depth: Asian American Utah lawmakers talk about increase in bias during pandemic

On Thursday, two Utah political leaders spoke with FOX 13 about their experiences as women of Asian descent in a week where issues of anti-Asian violence have come into focus.
Sen. Jani Iwamoto of Holladay is a lawyer and a Democrat who spoke of her experiences living in Utah and the Bay area of California.
Rep. Karen Kwan of Murray has a doctorate in Education and talked about what she has been hearing from Utahns of Asian descent.
Watch the full conversation in the video below:
In-Depth: Asian-Americans facing increased violence