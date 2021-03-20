Menu

In-Depth: Asian American Utah lawmakers talk about increase in bias during pandemic

Utah Sen. Jani Iwamoto and Rep. Karen Kwan spoke with FOX 13 about their experiences as women of Asian descent in a week where issues of anti-Asian violence have come into focus.
Posted at 6:39 PM, Mar 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-19 21:03:42-04

On Thursday, two Utah political leaders spoke with FOX 13 about their experiences as women of Asian descent in a week where issues of anti-Asian violence have come into focus.

Sen. Jani Iwamoto of Holladay is a lawyer and a Democrat who spoke of her experiences living in Utah and the Bay area of California.

Rep. Karen Kwan of Murray has a doctorate in Education and talked about what she has been hearing from Utahns of Asian descent.

Watch the full conversation in the video below:

In-Depth: Asian-Americans facing increased violence

