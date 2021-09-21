In-Depth: Death of Gabby Petito sheds light on important issues

SALT LAKE CITY — Gabby Petito's disappearance and death bring up several important issues.

Domestic Violence:

The New England Journal of Medicine published an article about domestic violence increasing because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Some facts they offer:

One in four women in America will experience intimate partner violence in their lives.

One in ten American men will experience intimate partner violence.

Among the circumstance that make violence more likely, several seem present in Petito's relationship with Brian Laundrie: economic instability, lack of social support, and substantial isolation.

Missing persons:

The National Criminal Information Center (NCIC) keeps track of missing persons reports and resolved cases. The kind of case that involved Petito would have been considered a situation where there would be reason to fear physical harm.

The NCIC counted 41,667 such reports in 2020 and they "purged" 41,571 cases the same year, meaning there was some kind of resolution to the case (which could be a positive or negative outcome). In other words, active cases in that category saw a net increase of 96.

Law enforcement in and around national parks:

The National Park Service enforces laws in the boundaries of their 423 sites with law enforcement rangers. USA Today published an article showing a 20 percent decline in law enforcement rangers in the decade preceding 2018, when they employed 1,766.

NPS sites saw about 318 million visitors that year, meaning they employed one officer for every 180,000 visitors and one officer for every 48,000 of the park service's 85 million square miles.

