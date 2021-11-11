In Depth: Utah tops the nation for teen employment

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah teens ages 16-19 tend to take jobs in greater numbers than teens in other states, with a new study showing Utah had more employed teens per capita than all other states last year.

The numbers Self.inc used from the Bureau of Labor Statistics:

Teen labor force participation rate: 53.2%

Total teens in the labor force: 102,000

Total civilian noninstitutionalized population 16–19: 192,000

Percentage of teen workers that are full-time: 28.3%

Percentage of teen workers that are part-time: 71.7%

Teen unemployment rate: 9.8%

State minimum wage: $7.25

Looking at BLS reports through the years, Utah has consistently had higher teen employment than the nation as a whole, though the gap in 2020 was particularly wide.