In Depth: Utah tops the nation for teen employment

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah teens ages 16-19 tend to take jobs in greater numbers than teens in other states, with a new study showing Utah had more employed teens per capita than all other states last year.
The numbers Self.inc used from the Bureau of Labor Statistics:
- Teen labor force participation rate: 53.2%
- Total teens in the labor force: 102,000
- Total civilian noninstitutionalized population 16–19: 192,000
- Percentage of teen workers that are full-time: 28.3%
- Percentage of teen workers that are part-time: 71.7%
- Teen unemployment rate: 9.8%
- State minimum wage: $7.25
Looking at BLS reports through the years, Utah has consistently had higher teen employment than the nation as a whole, though the gap in 2020 was particularly wide.
- In 2000, 59% of Utah teens age 16-19 were employed. The national rate was 52%.
- In 2010, during the Great Recession, 39 percent of Utah teens were employed. The national rate was 35%.
- In 2020, Utah’s 53% teen employment was far beyond the national rate of 34.5%.