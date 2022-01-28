Watch
Income tax cut bill passes in Utah Senate; moves to House

Posted at 1:15 PM, Jan 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-28 15:15:56-05

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Senate passed a bill Friday that will lower the state's income tax rate by a percentage point.

By a 22 to 5 vote, Senate Bill 59, which will lower the rate to 4.85%, was passed and will now move to the House where the rate may go even lower.

"Income tax is burdensome on Utah families and a targeted approach to giving income tax relief will benefit all Utahns,” said Sen. Dan McCay, who sponsored the bill.

If the rate remains at 4.85%, an average family of four in Utah making $72,000 would get about $98 back each year.

