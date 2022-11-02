Incoming winter storm means it's time to bring in the Halloween decorations

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Brad Bryant spent two and a half weeks turning his back porch into a pirate ship and now has just one night to break it all down.

“It would’ve been nice, maybe just a couple more days, get past Halloween, but it just doesn’t give us an option with that snow and the rain," he said.

With a winter storm on the way, Utahns should take down their decorations that they may have had out for Halloween, explained Jona Whitesides, spokesperson with Rocky Mountain Power.

“We just had Halloween, and there are a lot of decorations," he said. "I think Utah has done really well decorating their yards and everything, but with those winds coming in we could see gusts of 40 up to 55 miles per hour, and where that kind of puts us in some risk is having those things become airborne and landing into power lines.”

Wind gusts could send ghosts and pumpkins flying, knocking out the power in our homes, said Whitesides.

Wednesday morning, more than 1,000 Utahns had no power, according to the Rocky Mountain Power outage map.

“With any of these winds that are coming in, we definitely have the possibility for outages,” he said.

Rocky Mountain Power is also reminding people to secure things like lawn furniture and trampolines and to report outages to RMP as soon as the power goes out.