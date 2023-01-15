Indian harvest festival held at Utah Hindu temple

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Indians across the world are celebrating a harvest festival, including here in Utah. The festival has different names in different states. It is called Sankranthi or Pongal in parts of southern India, and Lohri in Punjab. This festival is one of the biggest celebrations in South India.

Agriculture and farming are integral parts of the Indian economy, and they employ a large part of the population. This festival is about being grateful for the harvest and celebrating the goodness around that.

The Hindu Temple in South Jordan is celebrating the festival of Sankranthi for three days. On the first day at the temple, there is a blessing ceremony for kids with fruits and coins. It’s meant for babies who are now learning to walk and starting a new chapter in their lives.

The festival marks a new beginning and a new season. It’s a celebration where people gather and eat, and feel like they are back home.

“So this is a celebration, a thanksgiving of the good crops,” explained Indra Neelameggham, a devotee at the Hindu Temple. “The winter harvest has just come in, the sun is now moving northwards, our days are growing longer, and we are growing happier.”

It’s also one of the largest gatherings since people have felt comfortable coming together again since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“From a temple perspective, this is what we want to see,” explained Sreekanta Manjunath, a committee member at the Sri Ganesha Hindu Temple. “Where people come, congregate, worship, and then share the happiness amongst each other.”

The temple also has a celebration for Sankranti on Saturday morning with more festivities and rituals.