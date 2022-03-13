Inert "military-grade" device removed from Jordan Park

SALT LAKE CITY — An inert military grade device was safely removed after being discovered in the International Peace Gardens in Jordan Park Sunday morning.

According to a statement released to the media by Salt Lake City Police, the call came in around 9:15 a.m., when a passerby found a suspicious device and called 911.

SLCPD officers and the Hazardous Devices Unit responded to the scene, which resulted in an area of the gardens of the park being closed down for a couple of hours.

With help from the Utah Air National Guard, the device was removed. The exact nature of the device and how it got there remains under investigation.

However, SLCPD wants to remind people to not to dispose of military-grade memorabilia that "may be found during estate cleaning or any other circumstance."

Instead, they ask that if someone comes across a potentially dangerous military-grade device, such as explosives like grenades or mines, to leave the device alone and call 911.

