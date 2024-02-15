Infant dies after accidental drowning in Magna

MAGNA, Utah — A baby boy died Wednesday night in what police say was an accidental drowning in Magna.

Police officers were sent to a residence near 2700 S 9100 W just after 6:30 p.m. to help others already at the scene, Unified Police officials told FOX 13 News.

When they arrived, police found a 7-month-old baby boy who drowned.

The infant was taken to the hospital, where he died a short time later, officials reported.

Further details about the drowning, including where it happened and the identity of the baby, were not made available.

Detectives responded to the area to look into the situation, but UPD officials said they believe the incident was accidental.

Additionally, officials offered their condolences to the family involved in the tragic situation and reminded parents that an adult or older child should always supervise when an infant or young child is in water.