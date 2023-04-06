Information wanted on pregnant deer illegally killed in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — Officials are looking for information after a pregnant female deer and her unborn fawn were found dead in Washington County.

The deer was found on February 21 in the area of Cottonwood Road, although officials didn't disclose an exact location.

After investigating further, officials learned the deer had been pregnant at the time of her death and the fawn inside her also died.

“Individuals who unlawfully kill big game animals and other wildlife are stealing opportunities from those who might otherwise legally enjoy these animals,” DWR Conservation Officer Jordan Ence said in a press release.

No hunts were happening in the area at the time and officials are looking for who is responsible for the deer's death.

Those with information can click here to get more information on how to turn in a poacher. To speak directly with Officer Ence with information on the case, you can call 435-669-5461.

A reward may be available for information leading to the individual(s) who are responsible for the poaching and confidentiality is respected.