Initiative helps people of all abilities to experience the outdoors in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Registration is underway to participate in an initiative that aims to inspire people to get active while raising funds for individuals of all abilities to experience the outdoors.

The Wasatch Adaptive Sports Hustle event is in its fourth year and is something that more than 100 people participated in last year.

“We have folks bike, roll, walk, hike, backpack, paddle, yoga – whatever you are interested in there is a place for that,” said Don Webber with Wasatch Adaptive Sports.

Participants will log miles and hours of physical activity between July 15 and August 19.

This year, the goal is to collectively accumulate 25,000 miles over 2,500 hours of activity and raise $25,000.

Camron Gabler is an athlete with Wasatch Adaptive Sports who was born with Spina Bifida.

As a child he had to watch others being active but that changed when he connected with Wasatch Adaptive Sports and took ski lessons.

“It was a way for me to get on the mountain,” Gabler said. “They were very challenging. It was a workout! I was in the monoski and falling every 15 feet and had to keep getting up.”

Gabler eventually became an expert skier and soon took up adaptive biking.

Being able to get outside and be active changed his life.

“They helped me not only be physical and be more healthy living an active lifestyle,” Gabler reflected. “They also helped me gain a lot of self-confidence.”

Because of his life experience, Gabler is passionate about the fundraiser. In 2022, he and his team helped raise about $5000.

Money that will help others challenge themselves and experience the outdoors.

“That's what made me love it the most, is the challenge,” he said. “You’re constantly progressing.”

People of all abilities are invited to register for the Hustle and fundraising is encouraged but not required.

Camron hopes those with disabilities or injuries, who have the desire to try new experiences, make the choice to be active and connect with the organization.

“Just start. Start where you can,” he said. “That's what Wasatch Adaptive does best is they help you adapt to your specific needs and they will get you doing things you would not have thought you would be able to do.”