Initiative launched to redesign Utah's flag

SALT LAKE CITY — Governor Spencer Cox, Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson and a number of state lawmakers launched an initiative on Wednesday to redesign the Utah state flag.

They're asking Utahns to submit ideas and even drawings to be considered in a new flag that the legislature will adopt later this year.

"A new flag as a banner for all of us to rally under and around and that conversation is particularly relevant now. Let me underscore why," Gov. Cox said at an event on Capitol Hill. "Because, as Utahns, together we are writing the next chapter in Utah’s history."

The Utah State Legislature passed a bill last year creating a task force to redesign Utah's current flag, which has been criticized as a "state seal on a blue bedsheet." At events across the state, Utah's Department of Cultural and Community Engagement will solicit ideas from people to make it better.

A website has been launched to take ideas. You can find out more information here.