DRAPER, Utah — A prison inmate is dead after a fight Wednesday night at Central Utah Correctional Facility, according to authorities.

William Fowers, 60, was pronounced dead at the prison's infirmary.

Investigators said Mr. Fowers had been incarcerated since his 1986 convictions for first-degree felony sodomy on a child and first-degree felony aggravated kidnapping.

Nothing further was available as officers continued to investigate.