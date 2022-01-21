Instagram live fundraiser helping family of teen shot in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — People are raising money for a teenager who was shot in West Valley City.

The community is rallying around Ephraim Asiata through a live charity event.

The 15-year-old has been recovering in the hospital since the shooting last week that left two other teens dead.

Teen suspect in West Valley City shooting to remain in juvenile detention

The charity started at 6 p.m. Thursday night and is anticipated to continue through 6 p.m. Friday on Instagram.

So far, the livestream has featured several special guests including Real Salt Lake player Nick Rimando and former Utah Jazz player Deron Williams.

The whole thing is being hosted by artist Johnathan Miller.

