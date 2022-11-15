Ryan Seacrest donates new studio to Primary Children's Hospital

SALT LAKE CITY — Ryan Seacrest made big news on "LIVE with Kelly and Ryan" that will put smiles on the faces of a lot of Utah children.

During Tuesday's show, Seacrest announced that Primary Children’s Hospital will be home to Seacrest Studio, a new media center that allows kids to get creative in different aspects of broadcasting and entertainment while receiving treatment.

“I can’t wait to partner with such an incredible hospital to bring this excitement to Salt Lake City and introduce the community to the wonders of radio, television, and new media,” said Seacrest.

The studio, which is scheduled to open in 2023, is another way the hospital helps young patients connect. Primary Children's Hospital currently uses a closed-circuit television system that lets children host and participate in program segments. The new studios will connect to the previous system and enhance the hospital's capabilities.

As part of the Ryan Seacrest Foundation, the studios are now in 11 hospitals across the country with the first one built in 2010 in Atlanta.

“This Seacrest Studio will create an opportunity for children to feel included and special during their time at the hospital and can become a major part of a child’s healing,” said Spencer Hardy, Director of Family Support Services at the hospital.

“Once you find the right thing to bring someone out of their shell, it completely changes how they see the hospital and their treatment.”

