Intermountain Healthcare creating 'waystations' to protect monarch butterflies

SALT LAKE CITY — Intermountain Healthcare is creating monarch butterfly breeding habitats, or "waystations" at their hospitals and clinics around Utah to protect these butterflies, which are now candidates on the Endangered Species List.

Monarch Watch is working with organizations around the state to create waystations to help protect monarchs before they are lost as a species.

Because there are 150 other species in line ahead of monarchs for federal protection, Utah Friends of Monarchs President and Founder Rachel Taylor says it's up to citizens to help preserve their habitat.

According to Monarch Watch, a waystation can be easily integrated into an existing garden, though ideally it should be at least 100 square feet.

Butterflies and butterfly plants such as milkweed and nector plants need lots of sun, so they should be located in areas that receive at least six hours of sunlight a day and have adequate drainage.

They also recommend having at least 10 milkweed plants to attract the butterflies during mating season.

Monarchs, other butterflies, and numerous pollinators need nectar, so waystations should also contain several annual, biennial, or perennial plants that provide this crucial nutrition source.

An added benefit? They require much less water than grass.