Intermountain Healthcare increases its minimum wage to $15 hour

SALT LAKE CITY — Intermountain Healthcare on Wednesday announced it is increasing its minimum wage for both clinical and non-clinical jobs.

The minimum wage will increase to $15 an hour starting on September 19, 2021, affecting about 2,200 employees who are currently paid less than $15 an hour.

Additionally, Intermountain said it is also adjusting pay for 12,800 employees in more than 250 job roles. Most of the increases will range between 3% - 7%.

All Intermountain employees received a pay increase earlier this year in April, and eligible nurses received an additional adjustment increase in June.

“The adjustments reflect Intermountain’s commitment to offering competitive pay so people can provide for their personal and family needs while helping Intermountain attract and retain the very best talent to carry out our mission,” said Heather Brace, chief people officer and senior vice president at Intermountain. “This adjustment is our commitment to ensuring we are paying employees—both current and future—fairly and at market.”

“While COVID-19 has had an impact on the labor market, this adjustment is not a direct result of the pandemic. It is to align compensation to the current market and ensure employees are paid fairly,” Brace said.