Intermountain Healthcare offering free charging for electric vehicles

SALT LAKE CITY — Free isn’t something people hear much of these days, but Intermountain Healthcare is now offering free charging for electric vehicles at all its hospitals and clinics in Utah.

The move is part of a pilot project to make E-V ownership as convenient as possible while improving quality of life for all Utah residents.

"If we can help encourage the communities that we serve to transition to an electric vehicle, we are directly impacting the air quality around our facilities and the communities we serve," said Glen Garrick, Sustainability Director for Intermountain Healthcare.

The health system began installing charging stations in 2020.

“The demand is growing, and it’s evident," added Garrick. "We installed 156 parking spaces with E-V charging capability... and immediately those spaces are getting filled up.”

Garrick attributes the demand to more people buying electric vehicles and a growing number of people learning about charging stations. Rocky Mountain Power estimates about 3% of cars in Utah are electric right now, and that number is only supposed to climb.

Intermountain will make free E-V charging available for the foreseeable future.