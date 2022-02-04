Intermountain surgeon dies in skiing accident at Solitude Resort

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah — A surgeon with Intermountain Healthcare died in a skiing accident Thursday at Solitude Mountain Resort, police said.

Andrew Gagnon, 38, was skiing with his wife, but was alone in expert-only terrain when the accident happened. A witness told police they saw Gagnon fall off a steep cliff.

According to the ski patrol, Gagnon went over the cliff and fell about 100 feet, then tumbled another 500-600 feet down a steep slope into rocks and trees.

Rescuers arrived and transported Gagnon off the mountain while attempting lifesaving efforts, but he did not survive.

According to Intermountain's website, Gagnon was a surgeon in Murray.