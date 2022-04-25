International Olympic Committee coming to Utah this week for 'technical visit'

SALT LAKE CITY — The International Olympic Committee is coming to Utah this week for a "technical site visit" as it considers where the 2030 Winter Games will be held.

According to a news release Monday, during its three-day trip, committee members will visit competition, ceremony, and athlete village venues that could be part of the 2030 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.

The visit will be hosted by the Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games and include representatives from the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC). It will be the first official face-to-face visit since Utah was selected as America’s Choice by the USOPC as its candidate for a future Games in December 2018.

“The IOC visit is an opportunity for us to showcase both our ongoing athlete engagement with the many 2002 legacy venues as well as our preparedness now for hosting the Games,” said SLC-UT President and CEO Fraser Bullock.

Utah's capital city, which held the 2002 Winter Olympics, is anticipated to compete for hosting rights with Japan's Sapporo, Canada's Vancouver, and Spain's Catalonia and Aragon regions.

USOPC Chair Sarah Hirshland and members of the Salt Lake committee will travel to Switzerland in June to give a presentation about Utah's readiness for the 2030 games, according to Reuters.

No decision will be made on the hosting site until next summer at the earliest, Reuters reported. But, the USOPC expected to have an idea of who the "leading contenders" are before the end of the year.