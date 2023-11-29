International Olympic Committee to make announcement Wednesday

SALT LAKE CITY — On Wednesday, the International Olympic Committee will announce potential host cities for 2034 to move into “targeted dialogue,” said Fraser Bullock, the president and CEO of the Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games.

“This is it,” he said. “Tomorrow is a huge step, the definitive step, and so we're all holding our breath a little bit, but we're confidently excited. This is a huge deal. This the last step before a games award.”

Bullock says Utah is one of the best cities in the world to host the Winter Games, and the facilities here are in better shape than they were in 2002. Upgrades have recently been done at the Delta Center, Rice Eccles Stadium, local ski resorts and the airport.

“We're ready,” said Bullock. “We have all of our venues in place. We have the friendliest people in the world. We've done the games before. We've got experience. So when you put all those pieces together, we believe we can do absolutely exceptional games.”

Assuming the announcement goes well, there will be a celebration on Friday night at the Cauldron Plaza at Rice Eccles Stadium that’s open to the public starting at 5:45 p.m.