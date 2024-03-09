International Women's Day event brings different cultures, communities together

SALT LAKE CITY — Friday marked International Women's Day, a holiday celebrating the social, economic and cultural achievements of women every year on March 8.

However, it was much more than just a celebration at the Salt Lake County Government Center Friday night.

The second International Women's Day Progressive Dinner and Spring Market brought women from all walks of life, backgrounds and cultures.

"I felt like it was just a great way to bridge those divides between communities and to recognize that we all come from international women and this is an event that you can honor your ancestors, remember where you came from," said Susi Feltch-Malohifo'ou, the Chief Community Engagement and Development Officer at Pacific Island Knowledge to Action Resources (PIK2AR).

Feltch-Malohifo'ou says about 60 to 70 people turned out for the all-volunteer led event.

"There's always a lot of conversation, this is being educated by people that come from these countries that understand women's roles and then how those roles differ now in the United States," said Feltch-Malohifo'ou.

Feltch-Malohifo'ou says they had women from six different countries as table hosts for the first event held last year. This year that number was up to eight.

That included women from the Marshallese Islands, Samoa, Scotland and even the southern part of the United States.

Kathleya Gracida is the Chairwoman for the Community Alliance of Filipino Americans (CAFA) of Utah. Her group also set up shop for the event on Friday.

"We're here to represent the Filipino community and we are very excited to bring our culture with this costume," said Gracida.

Gracida is originally from the city of Bacala in the Philippines. She moved here to the United States in 1985.

Along with CAFA Vice Chairwoman Aileen Rizzuto and CAFA Treasurer Jeannette Stelmach, they also hoped to showcase their culture through food.

"We're serving one of the Filipino desserts and I know that everyone, everybody loves it," said Rizzuto.

Nearby at a different table was the Italian Club of Salt Lake City, which was established in 2007.

Carolina Gandolfo, a volunteer with the group is originally from Palermo, which is in Sicily.

"The Women's Day in Italy, It's like the same day, March 8th, and it's pretty big there," said Gandolfo. "In fact, we were trying to represent, like, Italian women that made the history of our country."

While many people left Friday's event with full tummies from all of the great food, the hope is that they also came away with plenty of knowledge as well.

"I want them to come home and excited to like, find out more about our country because Philippines, we are a very rich country full of cultures, beautiful people," said Gracida.

For more information on the Community Alliance of Filipino Americans (CAFA) of Utah, you can visit their Facebook page here.

You can also visit the Italian Club of Salt Lake City's website for more information on their group here.