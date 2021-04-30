Intersection of Bangerter Hwy, 10400 S will close to east/west traffic for six months starting Sunday

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — The Utah Department of Transportation is giving drivers a final warning before a major intersection is closed on Bangerter Highway in South Jordan.

Drivers who normally use the intersection at 10400 South and Bangerter Highway will not be able to go east or west through the intersection for six months, beginning Sunday.

“Drivers will need to use alternate routes to cross Bangerter Highway, including 11400 South and 9800 South. As part of this closure, Bangerter Highway traffic will no longer have to stop at 10400 South, and all right turns on or off of 10400 South will remain open,” a news release from UDOT states.

The intersection is one of three along Bangerter Highway being converted to freeway-style interchanges. The other two are at 6200 S and 12600 S.

These changes on Bangerter Highway are necessitated by the rapid acceleration in population growth, which leads to increased traffic in the area.

Officials realize this will be a significant inconvenience for a lot of folks but it will allow their crews to do this as quickly, safely and with the greatest cost efficiency possible.

“We understand that this will be impactful to drivers. The overlapping closures save time and money. If we were to extend the closures, separate the two, it would cost millions of dollars and it would add at least another year to the construction project,” said UDOT engineer Mackenzie Smith.

Although commuters will be inconvenienced by the closure until November, UDOT officials say the project will significantly speed up the flow of traffic in the area.

UDOT is working with the City of South Jordan and local businesses to mitigate the impacts of the closure.

UDOT will place orange cones, detour signs and other markers to help drivers navigate around the closed intersection.

