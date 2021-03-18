Investigation opened after man found dead in St. George apartment

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Originally reported by FOX 13's content partners at St. George News

A fire Tuesday night left one man dead and several apartments damaged in St. George.

The incident happened after 8:30 near 500 South and Bluff Street.

The St. George News reports that officials said the man was in his 70's and was the sole occupant of the unit when it caught fire.

St. George Fire Chief Robert Stoker said the blaze started in an area near the front of the apartment and burned through the front door and across the front porch.

The complex was built before firewalls were required between each unit, which typically slow the fire spread between units.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

