BLUFFDALE, Utah — An investigation is underway in Bluffdale after two bodies were found deceased in a home.

Officials with Saratoga Springs, which also helps cover incidents in Bluffdale, say officers are conducting a death investigation near 15100 S. Wild Horse Way.

Identification of the bodies was not made immediately available.

Officials report there is no immediate threat to the public.

