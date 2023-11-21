Investigation underway after Utah online marketplace shuts down

LEHI, Utah — Police confirmed to FOX 13 News they are investigating complaints that allege a Lehi-based company shut down and still owes individuals thousands of dollars.

Jane.com, headquartered in Lehi, opened in 2011 and according to the Better Business Bureau, is no longer in business.

The company was an online marketplace for small sellers to have their products marketed and sold on a larger scale.

FOX 13's content-sharing partners at the Salt Lake Tribune reported the website went down Friday except for a message reading "down for maintenance."

Lehi police confirmed to FOX 13 News they received two complaints Friday, alleging people had not been paid for their work.

Officials said the company allegedly owes people thousands of dollars.

The company closure comes as a shock to many sellers who were expecting to kick off the holiday shopping season this week, police said.

Anyone who wants to file criminal activity or fraud in relation to the incident should contact Lehi police at their non-emergency line, 801-794-3970. Officials explained an officer will contact individuals and supply them with a statement form as they gather information.