Investigation underway for three Sandy fires with 'suspicious circumstances'

SANDY, Utah — An investigation is underway to determine the causes of three separate fires that happened in a Sandy park Wednesday afternoon.

Fire Battalion Chief Eric Larson told FOX 13 News that the first fire was reported shortly after 1:30 p.m. in Dimple Dell Park, located at 10600 South 1300 East.

The fire was just South of the dog park and a crew of ten firefighters were able to quickly get the fire out.

At around 5:45 p.m., reports came in of two additional fires burning in the park in a location that was close to where the first fire was.

Larson said it took 15 firefighters about 20 minutes to get those two fires under control.

Firefighters find the circumstances of the fires suspicious, Larson reported, and investigators are working to determine a cause.