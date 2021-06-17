Investigators trying to determine cause of massive Millcreek fire

MILLCREEK, Utah — A construction site in Millcreek was still smoldering Thursday morning after a massive fire Wednesday afternoon.

The fire erupted around 5:30 p.m. at an apartment complex under construction just across the street from The Brickyard.

VIDEO: Massive construction site fire seen across Salt Lake Valley

Since it was basically a wooden frame, the fire grew very big, very quickly.

“All the wood is preheated, it's warm with the heat and humidity drops,” said Patrick Costin with Unified Fire Authority. “No moisture in the atmosphere and the fuels are dry and incredibly receptive to heat and flames and that's why they burn so quickly and so hot.”

Fourteen nearby businesses were damaged and more than 2,000 customers temporarily lost power.

Investigators are hoping to sort through the rubble and find out just what caused this fire to begin.

Roads are still closed in the area of 3300 South, 1300 East and Highland Drive so avoid that area.

It will take some time to come up with an estimate of the damage caused.

One person was injured, and is recovering in a hospital.

