IOC ratifies recommendation to award 2030, 2034 Winter Games to same city

MUMBAI, India — The International Olympic Committee ratified the recommendation that could lead to Salt Lake City hosting the 2030 and 2034 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in their 141st IOC session Sunday.

In his presentation to to the members of the IOC, Future Host Commission Chair Karl Stoss outlined a number of benefits of awarding both the 2030 and 2034 Winter Olympic Games to the same city, chief of which was having a secure and climate-reliable location set for both games in advance.

"Salt Lake City... has already secured guarantees for 2030 and 2034," said Stoss. "The Presidents of the seven international Olympic Winter Sports federations have unanimously supported the idea of a double award."

Previously, the Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games informed the IOC of their preference to host in 2034, while also citing a readiness to host in 2030 "if needed."

After the conclusion of Stoss' presentation, IOC president Thomas Bach asked the committee members to vote on whether or not the IOC should consider the double awarding of the Winter Games "if all conditions were met." The recommendation was passed without objection.

"Our strategy of staying ahead of the required steps in the process of obtaining venue and governmental guarantees at all levels has provided the IOC with an opportunity for a proven, reliable preferred host in Salt Lake City-Utah in 2034," said Fraser Bullock, Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games in a statement. "We've reached this pivotal point in the process thanks to the remarkable partnerships that have been built including our political leaders at all levels, our host venue communities, our boards, the Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation, Utah Sports Commission, the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the winter national governing bodies, the Internaioonal Paralympic Committee and the IOC itself."

The Future Host Commission will now make formal recommendations to the IOC Executive Board, set to meet from November 30.

The double award could be made at the IOC Session next July, prior to the 2024 Olympic Summer Games in Paris, France.