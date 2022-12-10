Iranians in Utah continue to push for awareness, change in home country

SALT LAKE CITY — About three months since Mahsa Amini died in the custody of Iranian police and protests erupted across the country, Iranians in Salt Lake are gathering to raise awareness about the oppression back home.

Chants of “women, life, freedom” rang out Friday afternoon at the University of Utah.

“I am here in a free country and I have the choice to raise my voice,” said one of the people there to rally.

“If somebody like me raises their voice inside Iran, they’re going to be arrested,” said another protester. “They’re going to be tortured, they’re going to be on trial."

On Sep. 16, Mahsa Amini died in police custody after she was arrested for not wearing her hijab correctly. This sparked protests across Iran, and across the world.

“My brothers and sisters are risking their lives on a daily basis. I’m proud of them because they are fighting for freedom because they are fighting for humanity," one protester said.

People are now demanding change from the current, fundamentalist Islamic regime.

“What’s happening in Iran is not good. So it’s a mixed feeling that I have the right to say these things and my brothers and sisters cannot. And they’re being beaten to death, tortured, arrested, executed for that,” said an Iranian who lives in Utah.

People from the Iranian community in Salt Lake gathered to specifically raise awareness about the human rights violations by the Islamic regime in Iran.

“The security forces in Iran are using medical equipment and ambulances to mobilize their troops. So this is a direct violation of the Geneva convention. They also go after the doctors and nurses treating the wounded,” explained one of the people rallying.

A protester in Iran was hanged Thursday, inspiring demonstrators on campus to speak out.

“Only 17 days after his arrest," a local rallygoer said. "He was arrested on the Tehran, while alongside millions of other Iranians were protesting the brutalities of the Islamic regime.”

They are calling for authorities here in the states to take action.

“The least they can do is just to condemn the violations of human rights. And the best they can do is do what they did to Russia — crippling sanctions,” said one of the protesters.

They added that they hope more people can join their cause.

“I hope Utahns can reach out to their congressmen and women, reach out to an authority to just amplify our voices. We are American citizens just like them, and our brothers and sisters are being tortured," an attendee said.

Members of the local Iranian community said they are hosting a rally at Washington Square Park Saturday at noon to continue to raise awareness about what’s happening in Iran. They say they will continue to organize until they can make real change.