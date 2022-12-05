Iranians in Utah uncertain about reports on country's 'morality police'

SALT LAKE CITY — After months of national and international protests, an Iranian official has suggested Iran’s morality police could be shut down.

FOX 13 News caught up with Iranians living in Utah who believe this announcement is a false attempt to ease international tension.

Zaferan Café in Cottonwood Heights is a Persian/Iranian restaurant where a lot of Iranians meet up with one another to talk about what’s going on back home.

“It’s family. It’s a small family, it’s community,” said Nasrin Mohammadi. “It’s your motherland. You can’t just go ahead and close your eyes to what is happening to people.”

Nasrin Mohammadi moved out of Iran in the seventies but she remembers her visits back home and watching the fear take over.

“This is not the government of our choice. This was forced upon us, now its time for change,” she said.

Backlash against the government took the country and globe by storm, after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in morality police custody after breaking the hijab rule. Now, there’s rumor the morality police could be shut down.

“They issue warnings and arrest women for violation of the dress code they put in place,” explained Maryam Radpour.

Radpour protests with the Iranian American Society of Utah. In her personal opinion, she believes news of the suspension is just a ploy.

“This can be an attempt by the Iranian regime to counter international pressure,” she said.

The Iranian American Society of Utah posts about upcoming protests and events on their Facebook page.

Whether it’s through protesting, spreading awareness, or just prayers, they’re asking for support during this time.

“When you go to do your prayers, pray for us,” said Mohammadi. “Pray for innocence. They deserve our prayers.”

To learn more about Zaferan Café and their Persian cuisine, you can check out their Facebook page or Instagram account.