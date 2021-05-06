Watch
Iron Co. Sheriff's Office asks for help finding man missing since Sunday

Iron County Sheriff's Office
Tony Parra
Posted at 12:55 PM, May 06, 2021
CEDAR CITY, Utah — The Iron County Sheriff's Office has requested the public's help in locating a man who disappeared Sunday.

Tony Parra, 29, was last seen near the Pachea Trail area around 10:30 that morning.

Parra is believed to have been on foot, but police don't know if he may have had a destination in mind.

The Sheriff's Office described as Parra as white/Hispanic, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 180 pounds with black hair, brown eyes, and a dark, freckled complexion.

Anyone with information that may help police locate Parra is urged to call 435-867-7500.

