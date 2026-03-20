President of Iron County School Board resigns

IRON COUNTY, Utah — The Iron County School District has confirmed to FOX 13 News that its president, Ben Johnson, will be stepping down.

Johnson, who was elected to the district's board in 2021 and chosen by fellow board members to be its president in 2023, submitted his resignation on Thursday, according to a district spokesperson.

The reason for the resignation isn't immediately clear.

During Johnson's tenure, schools in Iron County have been dealing with financial strains, including two attempts at school bonds that failed at the ballot box. Another cost saving measure to switch to a 4-day school week also drew large public criticism and was rejected.

FOX 13 News is reaching out to officials to learn more.