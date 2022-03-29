IRS hiring for 1,000+ positions in Ogden

It's tax season with returns due to the IRS soon, but they are also looking to give something out—more than 1,000 positions are now open at the Ogden Processing Center.

New hires could be given an on the spot job offer and begin working within 30-45 days.

An in-person hiring event will be held on March 31 and April 1 at the Department of Workforce Services at 1290 East 1450 South in Clearfield.

Interested job seekers should bring their resumé and two forms of identification, such as a driver’s license, passport, Military ID card, or Social Security card.

Most positions are entry-level and do not require prior tax expertise, with on-the-job training and opportunities for advancement.

Preregistration for the in-person hiring events is recommended; applicants can register for either day:

March 31st,11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. Register

April 1st, 11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. Register

Applicants are also encouraged but not required to create a usajobs.gov account and upload a resume and email it to recruiter4information@irs.gov prior to attending an in-person event.

The IRS will also hold a virtual hiring event on March 30 from 10:00am—2:00pm to review resumes and extend job offers to eligible applicants.

Register here for the virtual event.

For more information, contact the Ogden IRS recruitment team by phone at 801-620-4562 or by email at wi.ogden.recruitment@irs.gov

More IRS listings can be found here.