It'll be an action-packed weekend with activities and events happening in Utah!

A car show, scarecrow walk, pride festival and events to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month are just some of the family-friendly activities happening this weekend in Utah.

Vineyard Latino Festival



Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with a festival from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Vineyard Grove Park. Live music, folkloric performances, traditional crafts, local vendors and traditional food will all be at the festival for attendees to enjoy!

St. George Pride Festival



With a theme of "Power in Visibility," Pride of Southern Utah is putting on a Pride Festival in St. George on Saturday. Events take place from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Townsquare park.

"Festa Italiana"



Happening on historic Rio Grande Street from 100 S to the Olympic Fountain Plaza, celebrate the culture and traditions of Italy with this popular festival, back for its seventh year. Proceeds of the event benefit local charities. Festivities take place on Saturday, September 17 from noon to 10 p.m.

9th and 9th Street Festival



Family fun focused on the neighborhood celebrating the neighborhood. Pets are welcome for this celebration with music, activities, art, food and more. Happening from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 900 South and 900 East in Salt Lake City



Utah VW Classic



Utah's largest VW and early Porsche show happening Saturday, September 17 at Riverton City Park on the grass. If you're not into cars, there will also be raffle prizes, food trucks, vendors and a swapmeet.

Scarecrow Walk (video above)



Put on by Utah State University's Botanical Center, local businesses, residents and organizations join together to display scarecrows of all shapes, sizes and colors. The event is free and happening until September 18 in the Vaga Arboretum. Open from dawn to dusk each day.

Arts, Parks and the Utah Skies



Explore Utah skies and admire three new art installations in Salt Lake County with an all-day long family fun celebration. Make your own sun telescope, sundial, star origami and tin can constellation lantern - and more! Three stops around the valley allow participants to connect with nature and enjoy the fall weather. Taylorsville recreation center from 10 a.m. to noon, Pleasant Green Park from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. and Yellow Fork Canyon Trailhead from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Pride, Not Prejudice: An LGBTQIA+ conference for Utah educators, students and caregivers



Utah Pride Center hosts a special conference for Utah educators, students and caregivers to provide them with the resources needed to support LGBTQIA+ students. Happening from 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. at Clayton Middle School.

Dedication for Gold Star Families Memorial Monument in Sandy



A Gold Star Families Memorial Monument, honoring families of servicemen and women who sacrificed their lives while serving in the military will be dedicated Saturday. The public is encouraged to attend this event hosted at Sandy City Hall at 11 a.m.

Bikers Against Child Abuse 25-year celebration event



BACA is celebrating 25 years of advocacy with an event at Orem City Center Park. Food trucks, live music, biker games, kids activities, raffle prizes and more are bound to make this a fun time for the whole family. Happening from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Midway Volksmarch



Take a historic walk with non-profit "Preserve Midway" with a goal to conserve land and highlight rural preservation efforts. Options for walking include a 5K, Historic Mile or 10K. If you're not into walking, stop by Midway Town Square from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for lunch, bounce houses, games, live music and more. Check-in for the walk starts at 9:30 on Saturday, September 17.

International Coastal Cleanup at the Great Salt Lake



Volunteers will remove trash along the Great Salt Lake's southern shores to improve water quality and restore habitats for wildlife. Local environmental organizations will also be present to answer questions about the Great Salt Lake. Happening from 9 a.m. to noon, registration is required.

Carmelite Fair

