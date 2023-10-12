It's nearly time to cut down a Christmas tree as Utah permits go on sale

SALT LAKE CITY — O Christmas tree, O Christmas tree, it's nearly time to head into Utah's forests and pick your perfect tree but you'll need to know a few things before you go.

It may seem a little early to even THINK about Christmas, but some tree permits in Utah went on sale on Thursday and the season officially kicks off in some areas on Friday!

Three of the five Utah national forests that offer Christmas tree cutting have permits on sale. Fishlake National Forest, Dixie National Forest and Manti-La Sal National Forest opened their permits Thursday morning.

Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest and Ashley National Forest will open their permits up on November 9.

When you buy a permit, which cost between 10 and 20 dollars per tree, you have until December 31 to pick your selection.

While cutting down a fresh tree is a time-honored tradition for many Utah families, there are a few things you'll need to know before you head out.

First and foremost, before you cut a tree, refer to the map that comes with your permit to make sure the tree is not on private land or in an area that is closed to cutting. Trees around campgrounds, picnic areas, streams, lakes, meadows, roads, homes and guard stations are also closed to cutting.

There are specific regulations for each area in Utah when it comes to cutting down a tree but there are a few hard and fast rules to follow:



Do not sell your permit to anybody Do not cut the top out of large trees, take the entire tree Only choose a tree that is either ten or 20 feet tall, depending on your permit If there's snow on the ground, be sure to brush it away so you can see the whole tree stump Trim all branches from the tree stump Attach your tag to the tree before heading home

In Utah, there are five national forests where you can go to cut a tree and each has specific rules that you should also know before you go. Be sure to look over your permit carefully before heading out.

Officials recommend bringing a measuring tape, handsaw, gloves, boots, a tarp, rope, straps, layers of clothing, food and water to your Christmas tree adventure.

When you get home, cut off a piece of the bottom of the trunk and put the tree in fresh water, which you should replenish often.

The U.S. Forest Service said this tradition of cutting down a fresh tree is one many families look forward to and also helps keep the forest thinned out in some places, allowing other trees to grow and open up for wildlife and livestock.