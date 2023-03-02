It's the first weekend of March! Here's what's happening in Utah:

We're MARCH-ing forward in 2023 with a brand new month! Pull on your snow boots and head out to enjoy some community fun.

If you know of an event that isn't on this list or you have something coming up, email us at news@fox13now.com

STATE-WIDE

Scary Movie Marathon



Horror movies aren't JUST for spooky season in October. Watch Friday the 13th, A Nightmare on Elm Street and Child's Play on the big Screen on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at select Cinemark theatres. It'll be a thrilling weekend guaranteed to make you scream!

National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend



Girl Scouts of Utah and other troops across the nation are celebrating their most popular weekend of selling Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs and all their other delicious treats. If you want to snag a pack of your favorite cookies and support a Girl Scout troop in Utah, click here to find the nearest cookie seller near you.

RootsTech 2023



Attend one of the largest family history-centered conferences with RootsTech! A variety of classes will teach attendees how to learn about ancestors, discover records and make family history fun for all ages. Virtual option is FREE but to attend in person at the Salt Palace in Salt Lake City, tickets are required. Happening through March 4!

IRON COUNTY

Cedar City Star Search



Discover local talent at this community talent show hosted Friday night at Heritage Theater. Dancers, singers, musicians, bands, comedians, magicians and all other acts are welcome to perform and compete for a chance to win $250.

SALT LAKE COUNTY

FIRST Robotics Competition



Happening Friday and Saturday, join high school students from all over the country at the Maverick center as they power up their homemade robots and battle for victory! The theme, "Charged Up," focuses on the importance of renewable energy. Winners will move on to a National championship held in Texas in April. If you're into robots - don't miss this event!

Autorama Showcase



BMX Stunt Shows, model car exhibit, celebrity appearances and all things cars will be at the Mountain America Expo Center on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Tickets required!

Sandy Ninja Warrior: Kids Edition



Kids can unleash their inner ninja at this timed obstacle course in Sandy on Saturday. Who will finish the course fastest and win the title of winner? You'll have to attend (and register) to find out.

RootsTech 2023



Seven Creeks Walk Series



Spark a conversation and get your steps in with a walking discussion in Salt Lake City on Saturday. Happening at 9 a.m., meet at the Three Creeks Confluence and share stories, insights and visions to spark ideas on water systems in Utah.

UTAH COUNTY

Free kids movie night



Parents can get out on the town for a few hours while kids enjoy a movie night at Lakeside Childcare in Spanish Fork! Drop the kids off on Saturday from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Registration required!

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Lake to Lake Team Relay and Ultra Marathon



Get a group together and compete in a 50-mile team relay from Gunlock Reservoir to Sand Hollow Reservoir. Runners will journey through Southern Utah along city trail systems and back country roads. Registration required!

WEBER COUNTY

Intermountain Icebreaker Rodeo

